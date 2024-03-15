Menu
Poster of What a Feeling
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films What a Feeling

What a Feeling

What a Feeling 18+
Synopsis

Marie Theres is a perfectly assimilated German in Vienna. She is a good wife to her husband Alexander, an understanding mother to her teenage daughter and a successful and respected doctor, who cares deeply about her patients. One day her perfect life falls apart: her husband leaves, her daughter rebels, she makes mistakes at the hospital and her friends abandon her. Then she meets Fa, a self-confident Iranian woman. The two fall in love with each other and Marie Theres starts to learn to put her own needs and wants first.
Country Austria
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 15 March 2024
Release date
19 April 2024 Austria
5 September 2024 Germany
Production Praherfilm., NGF Geyerhalter, GreenKat Productions
Also known as
What a Feeling, Kakav osjećaj, Um Sentimento Chamado Amor
Director
Kat Rohrer
Cast
Ines Kratzmueller
Proschat Madani
Caroline Peters
Anton Nouri
Johanna Orsini-Rosenberg
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
