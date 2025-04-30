Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Three Veterans
7.8
Kinoafisha Films The Three Veterans
7.8

The Three Veterans

, 1984
Tri veteráni
Czechoslovakia / Adventure, Comedy, Family / 18+
Poster of The Three Veterans
7.8

Synopsis

It is a story of three veterans released from the army. During one night spent camping in the country they one by one wake up and meet three elvish brothers. Each of the veterans is given a magic item - one gets magic harp that provides him with servants by wish, other one endless pouch of gold and the last one owns magic hat that can create all the staff excluding money and people.

Cast

Rudolf Hrušínský
Pankrác
Petr Čepek
Bimbác
Josef Somr
Servác
Zdeněk Svěrák
Minister
Milos Kopecký
1. Skritek
Lubomír Lipský
2. Skritek
Milan Lasica
Celník
Jiří Hálek
Jirí Knot
Vida Neuwirthová
Princezna Bosana
Július Satinský
Král Pikola
Jirí Kaftan
3. Skritek
Director Oldrich Lipský
Writer Oldrich Lipský, Zdeněk Svěrák, Jan Werich
Composer Jaroslav Uhlír
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 31 May 1984
Release date
1 July 1984 Czechoslovakia
Production Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Tri veteráni, The Three Veterans, Tři Veteráni, Die Prinzessin mit der langen Nase, Három obsitos, Traja veteráni, Três Veteranos, Trzech weteranów, Verschenktes Glück, Три ветерана, Three Veterans

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 30 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
Crawlers
Crawlers
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
2026, Russia, History, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more