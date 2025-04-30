7.8Tri veteráni
The Three Veterans, 1984
Czechoslovakia / Adventure, Comedy, Family / 18+
Synopsis
It is a story of three veterans released from the army. During one night spent camping in the country they one by one wake up and meet three elvish brothers. Each of the veterans is given a magic item - one gets magic harp that provides him with servants by wish, other one endless pouch of gold and the last one owns magic hat that can create all the staff excluding money and people.
Cast
Rudolf Hrušínský
Pankrác
Petr Čepek
Bimbác
Josef Somr
Servác
Zdeněk Svěrák
Minister
Milos Kopecký
1. Skritek
Lubomír Lipský
2. Skritek
Milan Lasica
Celník
Jiří Hálek
Jirí Knot
Vida Neuwirthová
Princezna Bosana
Július Satinský
Král Pikola
Jirí Kaftan
3. Skritek
Director Oldrich Lipský
Writer Oldrich Lipský, Zdeněk Svěrák, Jan Werich
Composer Jaroslav Uhlír
Film details
Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 31 May 1984
Release date
|1 July 1984
|Czechoslovakia
Production Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Tri veteráni, The Three Veterans, Tři Veteráni, Die Prinzessin mit der langen Nase, Három obsitos, Traja veteráni, Três Veteranos, Trzech weteranów, Verschenktes Glück, Три ветерана, Three Veterans
Updated 30 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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