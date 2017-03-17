Now aged 17, Antoine Doinel works in a factory which makes records. At a music concert, he meets a girl his own age, Colette, and falls in love with her. Later, Antoine goes to extraordinary lengths to please his new girlfriend and her parents, but Colette still only regards him as a casual friend. First segment of “Love at Twenty” (1962).
CountryFrance
Runtime32 minutes
Production year1962
Online premiere17 March 2017
World premiere17 March 2017
Release date
8 December 2021
France
Worldwide Gross$509
ProductionLes Films du Carrosse
Also known as
Antoine et Colette, Antoine and Colette, Antoine e Colette, Antoine és Colette, Antoine i Colette, Antoine og Colette, Antoine si Colette, Antoine und Colette, Antoine y Colette, Антуан и Колетт, Антуан і Колетт, アントワーヌとコレット 「二十歳の恋」より, 安托万与柯莱特
Radio Singer II[film ends] The youth of the world, They fall in love, From east to west from north to south, Like a red apple, They bite into life, Its juice overflows from their mouth, Kisses and heartaches, Meet and then part, Give me your hand - here - take my heart, It might end in pain, It might end in joy, Tender and cruel, Youth's dreams are many, As two by two, Down life's beck'ning road, They sing their way, In Love At Twenty