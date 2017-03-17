Menu
Poster of Antoine and Colette
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Antoine and Colette

Antoine and Colette

Antoine et Colette 18+
Synopsis

Now aged 17, Antoine Doinel works in a factory which makes records. At a music concert, he meets a girl his own age, Colette, and falls in love with her. Later, Antoine goes to extraordinary lengths to please his new girlfriend and her parents, but Colette still only regards him as a casual friend. First segment of “Love at Twenty” (1962).
Country France
Runtime 32 minutes
Production year 1962
Online premiere 17 March 2017
World premiere 17 March 2017
Release date
8 December 2021 France
Worldwide Gross $509
Production Les Films du Carrosse
Also known as
Antoine et Colette, Antoine and Colette, Antoine e Colette, Antoine és Colette, Antoine i Colette, Antoine og Colette, Antoine si Colette, Antoine und Colette, Antoine y Colette, Антуан и Колетт, Антуан і Колетт, アントワーヌとコレット　「二十歳の恋」より, 安托万与柯莱特
Director
François Truffaut
François Truffaut
Cast
Jean-Pierre Léaud
Jean-Pierre Léaud
Marie-France Pisier
Patrick Auffay
Jean-François Adam
Rosy Varte
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Radio Singer II [film ends] The youth of the world, They fall in love, From east to west from north to south, Like a red apple, They bite into life, Its juice overflows from their mouth, Kisses and heartaches, Meet and then part, Give me your hand - here - take my heart, It might end in pain, It might end in joy, Tender and cruel, Youth's dreams are many, As two by two, Down life's beck'ning road, They sing their way, In Love At Twenty
