Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha
Films
He Slid Into Her DM's
He Slid Into Her DM's
He Slid Into Her DM's
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Synopsis
Popular high schooler Berni's social media influencer life unravels as her best friend betrays her, she struggles for more followers to support her single mom, and her boyfriend dumps her for ignoring him due to social media obses...
Expand
Country
USA
Production year
2024
Online premiere
28 September 2024
World premiere
28 September 2024
Budget
$500,000
Production
Cartel Pictures
Also known as
He Slid Into Her DMs
Director
Alicia Coppola
Cast
Courtney Thorne-Smith
Krystin Goodwin
Stella Gregg
Lee Rach
Julius Royale Duenas Cruz
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.2
Rate
15
votes
4.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree