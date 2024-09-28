Menu
Kinoafisha Films He Slid Into Her DM's

He Slid Into Her DM's

He Slid Into Her DM's 18+
Synopsis

Popular high schooler Berni's social media influencer life unravels as her best friend betrays her, she struggles for more followers to support her single mom, and her boyfriend dumps her for ignoring him due to social media obses...
Country USA
Production year 2024
Online premiere 28 September 2024
World premiere 28 September 2024
Budget $500,000
Production Cartel Pictures
Also known as
He Slid Into Her DMs
Director
Alicia Coppola
Cast
Courtney Thorne-Smith
Krystin Goodwin
Stella Gregg
Lee Rach
Julius Royale Duenas Cruz
5.2
Rate 15 votes
4.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
