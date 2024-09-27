7.1Lisabi: The Uprising
Lisabi: The Uprising, 2024
Nigeria / Drama / 18+
Cast
Boma Akpore
Osogbenro
Lateff Oladimeji
Ibrahim Chatta
Gabriel Afolayan
Adebowale Adedayo
Osokenu
Kola Ajeyemi
Seun Akindele
Ibraheem Lateef Adebayo
Ara Egba
Kehinde Hannah Alagbe
Female warrior
Jide Awobona
Olarotimi Fakunle
Director Niyi Akinmolayan
Writer Niyi Akinmolayan, Yinka Olaoye
Composer Tolu Obanro
Film details
Country Nigeria
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 27 September 2024
World premiere 27 September 2024
Also known as
Lisabi: The Uprising
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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