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7.1
Kinoafisha Films Lisabi: The Uprising
7.1

Lisabi: The Uprising

, 2024
Lisabi: The Uprising
Nigeria / Drama / 18+
7.1

Cast

Boma Akpore
Osogbenro
Lateff Oladimeji
Ibrahim Chatta
Gabriel Afolayan
Adebowale Adedayo
Osokenu
Kola Ajeyemi
Seun Akindele
Ibraheem Lateef Adebayo
Ara Egba
Kehinde Hannah Alagbe
Female warrior
Jide Awobona
Olarotimi Fakunle
Director Niyi Akinmolayan
Writer Niyi Akinmolayan, Yinka Olaoye
Composer Tolu Obanro
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Nigeria
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 27 September 2024
World premiere 27 September 2024
Also known as
Lisabi: The Uprising

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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