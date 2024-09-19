Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Scholarship
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Scholarship

Scholarship

Scholarship 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The story of a young Saudi man who returns from scholarship to find that his family is not the same as he left them.
Scholarship - trailer
Scholarship  trailer
Country India
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 19 September 2024
Release date
19 September 2024 Saudi Arabia
19 September 2024 UAE TBC
Production Pit Crew Productions
Also known as
Scholarship
Director
Amer al Kamel
Cast
Baraa Alem
Naif Aldufairi
Habes Hussein
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.0
Rate 11 votes
4.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Scholarship - trailer
Scholarship Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more