About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
1 poster
Kuttante Shinigami
Kuttante Shinigami
Kuttante Shinigami
18+
Comedy
Synopsis
Kuttan lives in Thingalur village. His family struggles impact his life.
Kuttante Shinigami
trailer
trailer
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2024
World premiere
20 September 2024
Release date
20 September 2024
UAE
TBC
Worldwide Gross
$816
Production
Manjadi Creations
Also known as
Kuttante Shinigami
Director
Rasheed Parakkal
Cast
Indrans
Jaffer Idukki
Unni Raja
Sreejith Ravi
Shaju K.S.
Film rating
5.7
Rate
15
votes
5.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers
Kuttante Shinigami
Trailer
0
0
