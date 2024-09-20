Menu
Poster of Kuttante Shinigami
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Kuttante Shinigami

Kuttante Shinigami

Kuttante Shinigami 18+
Synopsis

Kuttan lives in Thingalur village. His family struggles impact his life.
Kuttante Shinigami - trailer
Kuttante Shinigami  trailer
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2024
World premiere 20 September 2024
Release date
20 September 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $816
Production Manjadi Creations
Also known as
Kuttante Shinigami
Director
Rasheed Parakkal
Cast
Indrans
Jaffer Idukki
Unni Raja
Sreejith Ravi
Shaju K.S.
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.7
Rate 15 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Kuttante Shinigami - trailer
Kuttante Shinigami Trailer
