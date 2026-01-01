Menu
Poster of The Moromete Family
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Moromete Family

The Moromete Family

Morometii 18+
Synopsis

Story of a family. Problems, marriage, taxes, revenge, friendship, army, life and much more.
Country Romania
Runtime 2 hours 22 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 28 September 1987
Release date
28 September 1987 Romania
Also known as
Morometii, The Moromete Family, I moromete, Moromeții, Rodzina Moromete, Οικογένεια Μορομέτε, Семья Моромете
Director
Stere Gulea
Cast
Victor Rebengiuc
Luminița Gheorghiu
Gina Patrichi
Dorel Visan
Mitica Popescu
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.8
Rate 10 votes
8.8 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
