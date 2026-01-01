Menu
The Last of England

Synopsis

The artist's personal commentary on the decline of his country in a language closer to poetry than prose. A dark meditation on London under Thatcher.
Country Germany / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 23 August 1987
Budget 276,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $630
Production Anglo International Films, Tartan Films, British Screen Productions
Also known as
The Last of England, The Last of England - Verlorene Utopien, На Англию прощальный взгляд, Anglia alkonya, Ciò che resta dell'Inghilterra, Crepúsculo do Caos, Englands yttersta dagar, Ostatni Anglicy, Paskutinis žvilgsnis į Angliją, ラスト・オブ・イングランド
Director
Derek Jarman
Cast
Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton
Spencer Leigh
'Spring' Mark Adley
Gerrard McArthur
Jonathan Phillips
6.4
10 votes
6.4 IMDb
