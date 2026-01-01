The artist's personal commentary on the decline of his country in a language closer to poetry than prose. A dark meditation on London under Thatcher.
CountryGermany / Great Britain
Runtime1 hour 32 minutes
Production year1987
World premiere23 August 1987
Budget276,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross$630
ProductionAnglo International Films, Tartan Films, British Screen Productions
Also known as
The Last of England, The Last of England - Verlorene Utopien, На Англию прощальный взгляд, Anglia alkonya, Ciò che resta dell'Inghilterra, Crepúsculo do Caos, Englands yttersta dagar, Ostatni Anglicy, Paskutinis žvilgsnis į Angliją, ラスト・オブ・イングランド