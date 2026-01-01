Menu
Synopsis

Prospero, a potent magician, lives on a desolate isle with his virginal daughter, Miranda. He's in exile, banished from his duchy by his usurping brother and the King of Naples. Providence brings these enemies near; aided by his vassal the spirit Ariel, Prospero conjures a tempest to wreck the Italian ship. The king's son, thinking all others lost, becomes Prospero's prisoner, falling in love with Miranda and she with him. Prospero's brother and the king wander the island, as do a drunken cook and sailor, who conspire with Caliban, Prospero's beastly slave, to murder Prospero. Prospero wants reason to triumph, Ariel wants his freedom, Miranda a husband; the sailors want to dance.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 13 September 1979
Release date
13 September 1979 USA
Budget 150,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $813
Production Boyd's Company
Also known as
The Tempest, A Tempestade, A vihar, Audra, Burza, Der Sturm - The Tempest, Furtuna, La tempête, Trikymia, Τρικυμία, Буря, テンペスト（1979）
Director
Derek Jarman
Cast
Peter Bull
Heathcote Williams
Toyah Willcox
Toyah Willcox
Richard Warwick
Karl Johnson
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
