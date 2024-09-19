"Hazem El-Menshawy, a reckless millionaire, is preparing for his wedding. Two days before the wedding, he goes out to celebrate with his fiancée, his assistant, and the assistant’s fiancée. They drink something unknown to them. The next morning, Hazem wakes up to discover that he has married both his fiancée and his assistant's fiancée. He is also shocked to learn that the night before, he gave up all his wealth to a complete stranger named Hassanein Makawy. Hazem embarks on a journey to find out what happened that night, facing many situations along the way. They are led by coincidences to several places. Will they succeed in their journey?
|19 September 2024
|UAE
|TBC