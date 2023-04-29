Menu
Synopsis

Digging far below the surface, two gritty teams of hobbyist cavers are poised to discover the longest and deepest caves in Canada. Risking life and limb, their curiosity is matched only by their courage to chart the unknown.
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 29 April 2023
Production Knowledge Network, Peg Leg Films
Also known as
Subterranean
Director
Francois-Xavier De Ruydts
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.2
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb
