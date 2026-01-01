Menu
Les créatures

Les créatures 18+
Synopsis

After a road accident, a writer, Edgar, and his wife, Mylène, take up residence on an island off the coast of France to recuperate. Edgar soon recovers from his injuries and begins writing his next novel, seeking inspiration from the local people. His wife, however, has lost her voice and can only communicate through written notes. The islanders grow suspicious of the reclusive couple, their unease soon turning to aggression. Edgar is equally anxious about his neighbors, particularly a solitary widower, Ducasse, who has taken charge of a large consignment of crates. What secret project is Ducasse engaged in – and can it explain the strange behavior of the islanders?
Country France / Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1966
World premiere 3 September 1966
Release date
6 May 1971 Argentina +18
3 September 1966 France TP
3 March 1967 Germany 16
2 February 1967 Netherlands 18
26 August 1968 Spain
14 October 1966 Sweden 11
9 December 1969 USA NR
9 July 1980 Uruguay
Budget 1,340,000 SEK
Production Parc Film, Madeleine Films, Sandrews
Also known as
Les créatures, Las criaturas, 創造物, As Criaturas, Bytosti, Die Geschöpfe, Kreature, Le creature, Les créatures - Die Geschöpfe, Páginas Íntimas, Stworzenia, Teremtmények, The Creatures, Varelserna, Vesenene, Yaratıklar, Παιχνίδι με το διάβολο, Τα πλάσματα, Создания, Създанията, 创造物
Director
Agnès Varda
Agnès Varda
Cast
Catherine Deneuve
Catherine Deneuve
Michel Piccoli
Michel Piccoli
Eva Dahlbeck
Marie-France Mignal
Bernard Lajarrige
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
