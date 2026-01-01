After a road accident, a writer, Edgar, and his wife, Mylène, take up residence on an island off the coast of France to recuperate. Edgar soon recovers from his injuries and begins writing his next novel, seeking inspiration from the local people. His wife, however, has lost her voice and can only communicate through written notes. The islanders grow suspicious of the reclusive couple, their unease soon turning to aggression. Edgar is equally anxious about his neighbors, particularly a solitary widower, Ducasse, who has taken charge of a large consignment of crates. What secret project is Ducasse engaged in – and can it explain the strange behavior of the islanders?
CountryFrance / Sweden
Runtime1 hour 32 minutes
Production year1966
World premiere3 September 1966
Budget1,340,000 SEK
ProductionParc Film, Madeleine Films, Sandrews
Also known as
