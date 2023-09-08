Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Mountains
Mountains
Mountains
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Synopsis
While looking for a new home for his family, a Haitian demolition worker is faced with the realities of redevelopment as he is tasked with dismantling his rapidly gentrifying Miami neighborhood.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
24 September 2024
World premiere
8 September 2023
Worldwide Gross
$46,954
Production
Filmes Conéme, Level Forward, Neon Heart Productions
Also known as
Mountains
Director
Monica Sorelle
Cast
Macc Plaise
Atibon Nazaire
Sheila Anozier
Chris Renois
Kerline Alce
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree