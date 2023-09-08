Menu
Poster of Mountains
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Mountains

Mountains 18+
Synopsis

While looking for a new home for his family, a Haitian demolition worker is faced with the realities of redevelopment as he is tasked with dismantling his rapidly gentrifying Miami neighborhood.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 24 September 2024
World premiere 8 September 2023
Worldwide Gross $46,954
Production Filmes Conéme, Level Forward, Neon Heart Productions
Also known as
Director
Monica Sorelle
Cast
Macc Plaise
Macc Plaise
Atibon Nazaire
Sheila Anozier
Chris Renois
Kerline Alce
7.3
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
