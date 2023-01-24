27 floors, 10.000 residents: The world-famous residential park "Alterlaa" in Vienna is considered an iconic monument of social utopia. Director Bianca Gleissinger goes back to the place of her childhood, traces the young and old residents of this biotope with a great deal of humor and self-irony, and puts the architect's former promise of happiness to the test.
CountryAustria / Germany
Runtime1 hour 22 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere24 January 2023
ProductionDas kleine Fernsehspiel (ZDF), Deutsche Film- und Fernsehakademie Berlin (DFFB), Egoli Tossell Pictures