No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films 27 Storeys

27 Storeys

27 Storeys 18+
Synopsis

27 floors, 10.000 residents: The world-famous residential park "Alterlaa" in Vienna is considered an iconic monument of social utopia. Director Bianca Gleissinger goes back to the place of her childhood, traces the young and old residents of this biotope with a great deal of humor and self-irony, and puts the architect's former promise of happiness to the test.
Country Austria / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 24 January 2023
Production Das kleine Fernsehspiel (ZDF), Deutsche Film- und Fernsehakademie Berlin (DFFB), Egoli Tossell Pictures
Also known as
27 Storeys
Director
Bianca Gleissinger
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
