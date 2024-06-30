Menu
The Actress

Janzurka 18+
Synopsis

Theodora Remundová’s documentary portrait looks at Iva Janžurová’s dramatic and comedic roles in both film and theater, as well as the roles she has played in her family and in social and political life. The director (Janžurová’s daughter) has created a film filled with the truthfulness, sincerity, and capacity for self-reflection of a woman who has devoted her life to acting. The use of clearly staged scenes is combined with an openly acknowledged effort to avoid the kinds of clichés usually found in biographical documentaries to create an organic whole that provides an overview of Janžurová’s pivotal roles while also sharing highly personal and intimate moments from her life. Vít Kořínek (kviff.com)
Country Czechia / Slovakia
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 30 June 2024
Release date
26 September 2024 Czechia
Worldwide Gross $59,316
Production Ceská Televize
Also known as
Janzurka, The Actress
Director
Theodora Remundová
Cast
Iva Janžurová
Dušan Hanák
Marta Kubisová
Alice Nellis
Igor Orozovic
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.9
Rate 15 votes
5.9 IMDb
