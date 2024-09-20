Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Yudhra
Poster of Yudhra
Рейтинги
6.6 IMDb Rating: 4.9
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Yudhra

Yudhra

Yudhra 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Follows a hotheaded ex-prisoner who is released on the condition of working with a drug cartel.
Yudhra - trailer
Yudhra  trailer
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 19 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 1 November 2024
World premiere 20 September 2024
Release date
20 September 2024 Russia Indian Films
22 September 2024 Finland Tulossa
20 September 2024 Great Britain 15
20 September 2024 India UA
20 September 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $82,749
Production Excel Entertainment
Also known as
Yudhra, Юдхра
Director
Ravi Udyawar
Cast
Raghav Juyal
Malavika Mohanan
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Shilpa Shukla
Raj Arjun
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
Rate 15 votes
4.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Yudhra - trailer
Yudhra Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more