6.6
IMDb Rating: 4.9
2 posters
Yudhra
Yudhra
Yudhra
18+
Action
Synopsis
Follows a hotheaded ex-prisoner who is released on the condition of working with a drug cartel.
Yudhra
trailer
trailer
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 19 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
1 November 2024
World premiere
20 September 2024
Release date
20 September 2024
Russia
Indian Films
22 September 2024
Finland
Tulossa
20 September 2024
Great Britain
15
20 September 2024
India
UA
20 September 2024
UAE
TBC
Worldwide Gross
$82,749
Production
Excel Entertainment
Also known as
Yudhra, Юдхра
Director
Ravi Udyawar
Cast
Raghav Juyal
Malavika Mohanan
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Shilpa Shukla
Raj Arjun
Film rating
6.6
15
votes
4.9
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Yudhra
