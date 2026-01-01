Menu
Cukrová bouda 18+
Synopsis

In the final days of the Second World War in 1945 Frantisek Pribyl is killed during a shoot-out with the Germans. After the funeral, the widow (Jana Svandová) and her two young sons Martin and Ondra move to her deceased husband's native village at the foot of the Kralický Snezník mountains. Life in the borderlands is far from easy for the lonely woman. The village is almost deserted, food supplies are delayed; the Werwolf (Nazi guerrilla squads) are hiding in the mountains, and shooting is heard from time to time. The elder son Ondra (Michal Dlouhý) is helping out his mother and at the same time absorbing intense new experiences. He meets an old Czech resident Skurek (Lubomír Kostelka), German women working in the forest, soldiers from the engineering units removing the mines, and a young first lieutenant. At night he dreams about his dead father whom he loved very much. This is why he runs away from home when he finds out that the lieutenant is courting his mother.
Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 22 May 1981
Release date
22 May 1981 Czechoslovakia
Also known as
Cukrová bouda, Cukrowa chata, Die Zuckerbaude, La casa de azúcar, Sockerhyddan, Vadászkunyhó
Director
Karel Kachyňa
Cast
Jana Švandová
Michal Dlouhý
Lubomír Kostelka
Miroslav Machácek
Jiří Kodet
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
