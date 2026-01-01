Menu
Russian
Himalayan embrace

18+
Synopsis

Two friends embark on a journey into the heart of the Himalayas, to Everest Base Camp. They hope to photograph the beauty of the mountain along the way, but not everything goes as planned.
Country Bulgaria
Runtime 58 minutes
Production year 2023
Budget €3,000
Veliko Karachiviev
9.4
9.4 IMDb
