Peaches - artist, feminist, rock star. She has been challenging gender stereotypes for over 20 years and is on par with the icons of the pop and rock world. With exclusive private archive material and current footage of preparations and concerts of her 2022 jubilee tour “20 Years of Teaches of Peaches”, we learn how the Canadian Merrill Nisker became the internationally celebrated musician and electro-clash icon Peaches.
CountryGermany
Runtime1 hour 42 minutes
Production year2024
Online premiere25 September 2025
World premiere17 February 2024
Release date
17 May 2024
Austria
9 May 2024
Germany
5 December 2024
Netherlands
12
28 November 2024
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross$1,573
ProductionAvanti Media Fiction
Also known as
Teaches of Peaches, As Lições da Peaches, Tako rzecze Peaches, 暴力蜜桃調教中