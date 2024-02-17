Menu
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Teaches of Peaches

Teaches of Peaches

Teaches of Peaches 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Peaches - artist, feminist, rock star. She has been challenging gender stereotypes for over 20 years and is on par with the icons of the pop and rock world. With exclusive private archive material and current footage of preparations and concerts of her 2022 jubilee tour “20 Years of Teaches of Peaches”, we learn how the Canadian Merrill Nisker became the internationally celebrated musician and electro-clash icon Peaches.
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 25 September 2025
World premiere 17 February 2024
Release date
17 May 2024 Austria
9 May 2024 Germany
5 December 2024 Netherlands 12
28 November 2024 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,573
Production Avanti Media Fiction
Also known as
Teaches of Peaches, As Lições da Peaches, Tako rzecze Peaches, 暴力蜜桃調教中
Director
Philipp Fussenegger
Judy Landkammer
Cast
Peaches
Leslie Feist
Chilly Gonzales
Shirley Manson
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
