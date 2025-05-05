6.5L'inondation
The Flood, 1924
France / Drama / 18+
Synopsis
In a village on the banks of the Rhone river, Alban, a young farmer, is about to marry Margot. Monsieur Broc, a town hall employee, discovers his daughter is taken with Alban. When he rejects her, she collapses. Suddenly, the river rises and floods the village. One evening, Margot disapears… This peasant drama, adapted from a novel by André Corthis and shot during an actual flood of the Rhone, was Delluc’s last. The human madness is an echo to nature’s fury, magnified by moving images of a Provence submerged by water and mist.
Cast
Ève Francis
Germaine Broc
Edmond Van Daële
Broc
Philippe Hériat
Alban Perrin
Ginette Maddie
Margot Doucet
Claire Prélia
Mère de Margot
Oscar Cornaz
Jean Faure
Morgan Fahm
Director Louis Delluc
Writer Louis Delluc, Andrée Cortis
Film details
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 1924
World premiere 2 January 1924
Release date
|2 January 1924
|France
Production Cinégraphic
Also known as
L'inondation, A Inundação, The Flood
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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