Plastic Guns
Les pistolets en plastique
18+
Comedy
Crime
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
During a trip to Denmark, a man is arrested and accused of murdering his wife and three children. Though maintaining his innocence, he remains jailed as police investigate.
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
1 November 2024
World premiere
23 May 2024
Release date
26 June 2024
France
4 October 2024
Lithuania
N16
8 August 2024
Netherlands
16
Worldwide Gross
$389,479
Production
Mamma Roman, Kick'n Rush, Canal+
Also known as
Les pistolets en plastique, Plastic Guns, Plastikowe pistolety, Пластиковые пистолеты
Director
Jean-Christophe Meurisse
Cast
Laurent Stocker
Delphine Baril
Juana Acosta
Nora Hamzawi
Jonathan Cohen
Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Stills
