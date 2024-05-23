Menu
Poster of Plastic Guns
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Plastic Guns

Plastic Guns

Les pistolets en plastique 18+
Synopsis

During a trip to Denmark, a man is arrested and accused of murdering his wife and three children. Though maintaining his innocence, he remains jailed as police investigate.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 1 November 2024
World premiere 23 May 2024
Release date
26 June 2024 France
4 October 2024 Lithuania N16
8 August 2024 Netherlands 16
Worldwide Gross $389,479
Production Mamma Roman, Kick'n Rush, Canal+
Also known as
Les pistolets en plastique, Plastic Guns, Plastikowe pistolety, Пластиковые пистолеты
Director
Jean-Christophe Meurisse
Cast
Laurent Stocker
Delphine Baril
Juana Acosta
Nora Hamzawi
Jonathan Cohen
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Film Reviews
No reviews
Stills
