ABBA: Against the Odds
ABBA: Against the Odds

ABBA: Against the Odds

ABBA: Against the Odds 18+
Synopsis

This year marks the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s iconic Eurovision victory, a milestone that calls for a celebratory cinematic tribute fitting for the ultimate pop band. ‘ABBA: Against the Odds’ unveils the epic journey of ABBA’s rise to global fame. Starting with the moment they won Eurovision, it tells the story of how they overcame critical backlash, societal attitudes and marital break-up to deliver their ground-breaking music and prove themselves as a live act.
Country Belgium / Czechia / Denmark / Estonia / Finland / France / Germany / Iceland / Netherlands / Norway / Sweden / Switzerland / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 6 April 2024
World premiere 23 March 2024
Production Rogan Productions, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Ceská Televize
Also known as
ABBA: Against the Odds, ABBA, les coulisses derrière la légende, Sagan om ABBA, ABBA - Die ganze Geschichte, ABBA - imod alle odds, ABBA: ceļš uz panākumiem, ABBA: Í blíðu og stríðu, ABBA: Mindenek dacára, ABBA: úspěch navzdory, ABBA: Вопреки всему, Abba. Contra todo pronóstico, ABBA. Vastu kõiki ootusi, Abban tarina, Eventyret Abba
Director
James Rogan
James Rogan
Cast
Björn Ulvaeus
Anni-Frid Lyngstad
Bennie Anderson
Agnetha Fältskog
Olivia Newton-John
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
