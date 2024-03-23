This year marks the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s iconic Eurovision victory, a milestone that calls for a celebratory cinematic tribute fitting for the ultimate pop band. ‘ABBA: Against the Odds’ unveils the epic journey of ABBA’s rise to global fame. Starting with the moment they won Eurovision, it tells the story of how they overcame critical backlash, societal attitudes and marital break-up to deliver their ground-breaking music and prove themselves as a live act.
CountryBelgium / Czechia / Denmark / Estonia / Finland / France / Germany / Iceland / Netherlands / Norway / Sweden / Switzerland / Great Britain
Runtime1 hour 30 minutes
Production year2024
Online premiere6 April 2024
World premiere23 March 2024
ProductionRogan Productions, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Ceská Televize
Also known as
ABBA: Against the Odds, ABBA, les coulisses derrière la légende, Sagan om ABBA, ABBA - Die ganze Geschichte, ABBA - imod alle odds, ABBA: ceļš uz panākumiem, ABBA: Í blíðu og stríðu, ABBA: Mindenek dacára, ABBA: úspěch navzdory, ABBA: Вопреки всему, Abba. Contra todo pronóstico, ABBA. Vastu kõiki ootusi, Abban tarina, Eventyret Abba