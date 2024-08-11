When Alma discovers that her father’s company plans to demolish the playground, she gets determined to save green areas. Alma has no choice but to join forces with her worst enemies – Luna’s skate gang.
CountryCroatia / Czechia / Slovenia
Runtime1 hour 19 minutes
Production year2024
World premiere11 August 2024
Release date
24 April 2025
Croatia
14 November 2024
Czechia
23 October 2025
Montenegro
o.A.
12 October 2025
Serbia
o.A.
Worldwide Gross$138,124
ProductionLiving Pictures, A Atalanta, Antitalent Produkcija
Also known as
Igrisca ne damo!, Block 5, Ne damo igralište!, Nem adjuk a játszóteret!, Skeitparku neatdosim!, Viies kvartal