Poster of Block 5
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Block 5

Block 5

Igrisca ne damo! 18+
Synopsis

When Alma discovers that her father’s company plans to demolish the playground, she gets determined to save green areas. Alma has no choice but to join forces with her worst enemies – Luna’s skate gang.
Country Croatia / Czechia / Slovenia
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 11 August 2024
Release date
24 April 2025 Croatia
14 November 2024 Czechia
23 October 2025 Montenegro o.A.
12 October 2025 Serbia o.A.
Worldwide Gross $138,124
Production Living Pictures, A Atalanta, Antitalent Produkcija
Also known as
Igrisca ne damo!, Block 5, Ne damo igralište!, Nem adjuk a játszóteret!, Skeitparku neatdosim!, Viies kvartal
Director
Klemen Dvornik
Cast
Enis Beslagic
Mark Jacob Cavazza
Youri Friderich
Sasa Klancnik
Alenka Kraigher
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
