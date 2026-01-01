Menu
Drama
Synopsis
A man must choose between his mother and his wife as the rivalry ratchets up throughout New Year's Eve. Like Pick's previous films, New Year's Eve does not use intertitles.
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 6 minutes
Production year
1924
World premiere
3 January 1924
Release date
3 January 1924
Germany
Production
Rex-Film GmbH
Also known as
Sylvester, A Noite de São Silvestre, La noche de San Silvestre, La notte di San Silvestro, La nuit de la Saint-Sylvestre, New Year's Eve, Noc sylwestrowa, Nytaarsnatten, Sylvester Tragödie einer Nacht
Director
Lupu Pick
Cast
Eugen Klöpfer
Edith Posca
Frida Richard
Karl Harbacher
Rudolf Blümner
Film rating
6.3
6.3
IMDb
