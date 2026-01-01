Menu
The Myth of Marilyn Monroe

The Myth of Marilyn Monroe 18+
Synopsis

Marilyn Monroe is the defining icon of the American 1950s. A seemingly fairytale transformation of rags to riches, a shining example of the mythical American dream. However, as the decade continued, the myth of Marilyn Monroe and ...
Country Great Britain
Runtime 48 minutes
Production year 2023
Budget $200,000
Production Entertain Me Productions
Also known as
Director
Oliver Elphick
Cast
Suzie Kennedy
Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
