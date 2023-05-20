From humble beginnings to an aspiring thespian to acting as some of the world's most iconic and notable characters. He has picked up a reputation as 'America's Nice Guy', 'The Everyman' and a nomad of the arts. But we all know him... as Tom Hanks.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Quotes
Tom HanksWell, that's all... that's all a pretty goofy sensation. But you see it and you realize it's... the odds are against you making a good movie, so anytime that you think you've done that, you know, you break the Bank of Monte Carlo.