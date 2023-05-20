Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Tom Hanks: The Nomad
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Tom Hanks: The Nomad

Tom Hanks: The Nomad

Tom Hanks: The Nomad 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

From humble beginnings to an aspiring thespian to acting as some of the world's most iconic and notable characters. He has picked up a reputation as 'America's Nice Guy', 'The Everyman' and a nomad of the arts. But we all know him... as Tom Hanks.
Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 48 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 20 May 2023
Release date
20 May 2023 Great Britain
Budget 100,000 GBP
Production Entertain Me Productions
Also known as
Tom Hanks: The Nomad
Director
Jake Hickman
Cast
Tim Allen
Tim Allen
Tom Arnold
Tom Arnold
Kevin Bacon
Kevin Bacon
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Aaron Eckhart
Aaron Eckhart
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
4.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Tom Hanks Well, that's all... that's all a pretty goofy sensation. But you see it and you realize it's... the odds are against you making a good movie, so anytime that you think you've done that, you know, you break the Bank of Monte Carlo.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more