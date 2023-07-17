Menu
Bruce Willis: All American Hero 18+
Synopsis

Bruce Willis has remained one of the most well-known actors of his generation. Known for his charm and humour, through career highs and lows Willis enjoyed his large fame. Willis showed no signs of slowing down, until a tragic announcement in 2022.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 55 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 17 July 2023
World premiere 17 July 2023
Budget 100,000 GBP
Production Entertain Me Productions
Director
Roxane Schlumberger
4.2
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
