Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Robert Downey Jr: High Altitude
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Robert Downey Jr: High Altitude

Robert Downey Jr: High Altitude

Robert Downey Jr: High Altitude 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

When we think of a prolific, yet tumultuous career in Hollywood... A name stands out amongst the crowd. In a rollercoaster of events, from stardom, rock bottom, and returning, as one of the most well known actors in the industry, ...
Country Great Britain
Runtime 54 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 1 February 2024
Release date
1 February 2024 USA
Budget 100,000 GBP
Production Entertain Me Productions
Also known as
Robert Downey Jr: High Altitude
Director
Jake Hickman
Cast
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more