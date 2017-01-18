Menu
La femme de nulle part 18+
Synopsis

A fifty year old woman, scarred by a life of disillusionment and regret, returns to the place where she lived twenty years before, to rekindle happier memories. She meets a young woman, the daughter of the current owners of the property, who is on the point of abandoning her home – just as she did, all those years ago...
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 1 minute
Production year 1922
World premiere 18 January 2017
Release date
18 January 2017 France
Also known as
La femme de nulle part, The Woman from Nowhere, Hontalan asszony, Kobieta znikąd, La mujer de ninguna parte, Жената от никъде, Женщина ниоткуда
Director
Louis Delluc
Cast
Ève Francis
Gine Avril
Noémi Seize
Denise
Edmonde Guy
6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
