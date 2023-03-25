Menu
A Happy Man

A Happy Man 18+
Synopsis

People who knew R. perceived her as a happy woman. A woman from Brno in her thirties who moved to Sweden together with her Slovak husband, psychiatrist Ivan. In their new home country, the young couple bought a house and had two children. It seemed that R.’s life would continue in a predictable way. As a distraction from the routine, she chose an unusual hobby. She created a male alter-ego and started writing novels for LGBTQ+ audiences. R. was happy but felt empty on the inside. She could only fill it by living out her true self. Things started speeding up and R. began changing. R. is now Marvin. And Marvin is a man.
Country Czechia / Slovakia
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 25 March 2023
Production Azyl Production, HBO Europe
Also known as
Stastny clovek, A Happy Man, Un hombre feliz
Director
Sona G. Lutherová
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
