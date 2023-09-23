Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Socialist Realism
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Socialist Realism

Socialist Realism

El realismo socialista 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A satirical take on President Salvador Allende's Popular Unity process prior to the 1973 Chilean coup d'état. The film is made up of a series of short stories, in which different worlds cross paths.
Country Chile
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 23 September 2023
Production Athar Medios, Athar Medios, Poetastros
Also known as
El realismo socialista, Socialist Realism, O realismo socialista, Socialist Realism as One of the Fine Arts, Sosyalist Gerçekçilik
Director
Raul Ruiz
Valeria Sarmiento
Cast
Nemesio Antúnez
Marcial Edwards
Colectivo Obrero Elmo Catalán
Javier Maldonado
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more