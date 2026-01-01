Menu
The Devious Path
Abwege
18+
Drama
Romantic
Synopsis
Neglected by her husband, an ambitious lawyer, Irene seeks variety in Berlin's nightlife-- An evening of dancing, dolls, cocaine and immoral passion. Irene takes the "devious path" as she seeks to make her husband jealous.
Country
Germany
Runtime
1 hour 47 minutes
Production year
1928
World premiere
10 August 1928
Release date
10 August 1928
Germany
Production
Deutsche Universal-Film, 3sat, Erda-Film GmbH (I)
Also known as
Abwege, Crise, Krise, Begierde, Crisi, Crisis, Desire, Harhapolkuja, Hett blod, Kryzys, Małżeństwo, Mod Afgrunden, Na stranputici, Ördögi játszma, Otan ta neiata dipsoun, The Devious Path, Ложный путь, 邪道
Director
G. W. Pabst
Cast
Gustav Diessl
Brigitte Helm
Hertha von Walther
Jack Trevor
Fritz Odemar
Film rating
7.1
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Quotes
Liane, ihre Freundin
A magic means that the souls tear to heaven.
