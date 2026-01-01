Menu
Poster of The Devious Path
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Devious Path

Abwege 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Neglected by her husband, an ambitious lawyer, Irene seeks variety in Berlin's nightlife-- An evening of dancing, dolls, cocaine and immoral passion. Irene takes the "devious path" as she seeks to make her husband jealous.
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 1928
World premiere 10 August 1928
Release date
10 August 1928 Germany
Production Deutsche Universal-Film, 3sat, Erda-Film GmbH (I)
Also known as
Abwege, Crise, Krise, Begierde, Crisi, Crisis, Desire, Harhapolkuja, Hett blod, Kryzys, Małżeństwo, Mod Afgrunden, Na stranputici, Ördögi játszma, Otan ta neiata dipsoun, The Devious Path, Ложный путь, 邪道
Director
G. W. Pabst
Cast
Gustav Diessl
Brigitte Helm
Hertha von Walther
Jack Trevor
Fritz Odemar
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
