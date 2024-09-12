Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Meeting in July
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Meeting in July
6.7

Meeting in July

, 1978
Setkání v cervenci
Czechoslovakia / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Meeting in July
6.7

Synopsis

A romantic story about Jakub, a student in the summer camp, and his teacher Klara.

Cast

Daniela Kolářová
Klára
Oldřich Kaiser
Oldřich Kaiser
Jakub
Vlasta Fabianová
Edova Matka
Emma Cerná
Ucitelka
Daniela Vacková
Dana Bartunková
Tomás Holý
David
Svatopluk Matyás
Eda
Roman Cada
Tomás
Jaroslav Drbohlav
Ucitel Rustiny
Don Sparling
Ucitel anglictiny
Lenka Pichlíková
studentka Milena
Director Karel Kachyňa
Writer Karel Kachyňa, Ota Hofman
Composer Zdenek Liska
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 14 July 1978
Release date
14 July 1978 Czechoslovakia
Production Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Setkání v cervenci, Begegnung im Juli, Júliusi találkozás, Meeting in July, Setkání v červenci, Spotkanie w lipcu, Stretnutie v júli

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 September 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Parallel Tales
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more