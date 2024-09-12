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6.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Meeting in July
6.7
Meeting in July
, 1978
Setkání v cervenci
Czechoslovakia / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.7
Synopsis
A romantic story about Jakub, a student in the summer camp, and his teacher Klara.
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Cast
Daniela Kolářová
Klára
Oldřich Kaiser
Jakub
Vlasta Fabianová
Edova Matka
Emma Cerná
Ucitelka
Daniela Vacková
Dana Bartunková
Tomás Holý
David
Svatopluk Matyás
Eda
Roman Cada
Tomás
Jaroslav Drbohlav
Ucitel Rustiny
Don Sparling
Ucitel anglictiny
Lenka Pichlíková
studentka Milena
Director
Karel Kachyňa
Writer
Karel Kachyňa
,
Ota Hofman
Composer
Zdenek Liska
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Czechoslovakia
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
1978
World premiere
14 July 1978
Release date
14 July 1978
Czechoslovakia
Production
Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Setkání v cervenci, Begegnung im Juli, Júliusi találkozás, Meeting in July, Setkání v červenci, Spotkanie w lipcu, Stretnutie v júli
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 12 September 2024
Showtimes
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