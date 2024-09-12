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Poster of The Great Generation
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Great Generation
6.9

The Great Generation

, 1986
A nagy generáció
Hungary / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Great Generation
6.9

Synopsis

Réb went to the United States about 20 years ago and in the eighties he returns to Budapest with his teenager daughter...

Cast

György Cserhalmi
Réb
Károly Eperjes
Makai
Mari Kiss
Mari
Tamás Major
Grandfather
Péter Andorai
István Dégi
Dénes Ujlaky
Róbert Koltai
Nyikita
Dorottya Udvaros
Bea
Melanie Jeane
Marylou
György Gál
Csaba
László Benkö
Director Ferenc András
Writer Géza Bereményi
Composer György Kovács
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 29 October 1985
Release date
29 October 1985 Hungary
Also known as
A nagy generáció, Den store generation, The Great Generation, Velká generace, Wielkie pokolenie, Великое поколение

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 12 September 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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