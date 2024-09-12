Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
The Great Generation
6.9
The Great Generation
, 1986
A nagy generáció
Hungary / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.9
Synopsis
Réb went to the United States about 20 years ago and in the eighties he returns to Budapest with his teenager daughter...
Expand
Cast
György Cserhalmi
Réb
Károly Eperjes
Makai
Mari Kiss
Mari
Tamás Major
Grandfather
Péter Andorai
István Dégi
Dénes Ujlaky
Róbert Koltai
Nyikita
Dorottya Udvaros
Bea
Melanie Jeane
Marylou
György Gál
Csaba
László Benkö
Director
Ferenc András
Writer
Géza Bereményi
Composer
György Kovács
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Hungary
Runtime
1 hour 49 minutes
Production year
1986
World premiere
29 October 1985
Release date
29 October 1985
Hungary
Also known as
A nagy generáció, Den store generation, The Great Generation, Velká generace, Wielkie pokolenie, Великое поколение
More
Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Updated 12 September 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree