Poster of Nénette
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Nénette

Nénette

Nénette 18+
Synopsis

Nénette, an orangutan, is the star of the Parisian zoo where she has lived most of her long life. She is a mother of four and has survived three mates, and she bonds only with a few select keepers. The camera rests throughout on Nénette and the other apes in everyday situations. We only see the visitors as occasional reflections in the glass, but we hear their recorded comments and conversations alongside interviews with the zoo keepers.
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 4 February 2011
World premiere 31 March 2010
Release date
31 March 2010 France
Worldwide Gross $28,699
Production Les Films d'Ici, Forum des Images, Ménagerie du Jardin des Plantes
Also known as
Nénette, Nenet, Νενέτ, ネネット
Director
Nicolas Philibert
Cast
Judit Kele
Nénette
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
