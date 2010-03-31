Nénette, an orangutan, is the star of the Parisian zoo where she has lived most of her long life. She is a mother of four and has survived three mates, and she bonds only with a few select keepers. The camera rests throughout on Nénette and the other apes in everyday situations. We only see the visitors as occasional reflections in the glass, but we hear their recorded comments and conversations alongside interviews with the zoo keepers.
CountryFrance
Runtime1 hour 10 minutes
Production year2010
Online premiere4 February 2011
World premiere31 March 2010
Release date
31 March 2010
France
Worldwide Gross$28,699
ProductionLes Films d'Ici, Forum des Images, Ménagerie du Jardin des Plantes