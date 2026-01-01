Menu
One Day Pina Asked...

Un jour Pina a demandé... 18+
Synopsis

Chantal Akerman followed famous Choreographer Pina Bausch and her company of dancers, The Tanzteater Wuppertal, for five weeks while they were on tour in Germany, Italy and France. Her objective was to capture Pina Bausch's unparalleled art not only on stage by behind the scenes.
Country Belgium / France / Germany
Runtime 57 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 4 December 1983
Worldwide Gross $18,016
Production Belgische Radio en Televisie (BRT), France 2 (FR2), Institut National de l'Audiovisuel (INA)
Also known as
Un jour Pina a demandé..., One Day Pina Asked..., Eines Tages fragte mich Pina, On Tour with Pina Bausch, One Day Pina Asked Me, Pina mnie kiedyś zapytała, Un día Pina me preguntó...
Director
Chantal Akerman
Cast
Pina Bausch
Chantal Akerman
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
