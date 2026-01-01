Chantal Akerman followed famous Choreographer Pina Bausch and her company of dancers, The Tanzteater Wuppertal, for five weeks while they were on tour in Germany, Italy and France. Her objective was to capture Pina Bausch's unparalleled art not only on stage by behind the scenes.
CountryBelgium / France / Germany
Runtime57 minutes
Production year1983
World premiere4 December 1983
Worldwide Gross$18,016
ProductionBelgische Radio en Televisie (BRT), France 2 (FR2), Institut National de l'Audiovisuel (INA)
Also known as
Un jour Pina a demandé..., One Day Pina Asked..., Eines Tages fragte mich Pina, On Tour with Pina Bausch, One Day Pina Asked Me, Pina mnie kiedyś zapytała, Un día Pina me preguntó...