1 poster
18+
History
War
Synopsis
In the winter of 1988, in the depths of the Iraq/Iran war, the border town of Halabja was attacked by chemical weapons with all its people and their different stories.
Country
Iraq
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
2 November 2023
Release date
2 November 2023
Iraq
Production
Naila Media
Also known as
Director
Hezhwan Zendi
Cast
Shamal Abarash
Eyam Ekrem
Qadir Jalal
Hasan Lashgari
Delnya Mohammadi
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.1
8.1
IMDb
Quotes
Tolla
Betrayal is selling out your friends, your comrades in the struggle, and your country.
