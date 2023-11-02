Menu
Poster of 1988
1 poster
1988

1988

1988 18+
Synopsis

In the winter of 1988, in the depths of the Iraq/Iran war, the border town of Halabja was attacked by chemical weapons with all its people and their different stories.
Country Iraq
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 2 November 2023
Release date
2 November 2023 Iraq
Production Naila Media
Also known as
1988
Director
Hezhwan Zendi
Cast
Shamal Abarash
Eyam Ekrem
Qadir Jalal
Hasan Lashgari
Delnya Mohammadi
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Quotes
Tolla Betrayal is selling out your friends, your comrades in the struggle, and your country.
