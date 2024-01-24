Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
Facts
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Webcam
Webcam
Webcam
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Short
Synopsis
After a devastating natural disaster, James Mann is the last man on Earth. Trapped in a bunker, his only companion is WebCam, a very loyal camera robot. James is broken, alone, and ready to give up... until WebCam receives a myste...
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
16 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
24 January 2024
Production
Rusty Bike Studios
Also known as
Webcam
Director
Nick Delgado
Cast
Ramiro Cazaux
Krystal Ellsworth
Dichen Lachman
Drew Van Acker
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Interesting facts
Dichen Lachman makes an uncredited appearance in this short film.
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree