Poster of Webcam
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Webcam

Webcam

Webcam 18+
Synopsis

After a devastating natural disaster, James Mann is the last man on Earth. Trapped in a bunker, his only companion is WebCam, a very loyal camera robot. James is broken, alone, and ready to give up... until WebCam receives a myste...
Country USA
Runtime 16 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 24 January 2024
Production Rusty Bike Studios
Also known as
Webcam
Director
Nick Delgado
Cast
Ramiro Cazaux
Krystal Ellsworth
Dichen Lachman
Drew Van Acker
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
