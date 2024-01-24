Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Lass Nicht Los
Lass Nicht Los
Lass Nicht Los
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Romantic
Short
Synopsis
Amir and Anouk are driving homewards after their first road trip together. High of their love they feel nothing can ruin their luck until they are being stopped by the police.
Expand
Country
Germany
Runtime
13 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
24 January 2024
Production
Hochschule für Fernsehen und Film München (HFF)
Also known as
Lass Nicht Los, Nie odpuszczaj
Director
Antonia Lindner
Cast
Hassan Kello
Flavia Lefevre
Felix Mann
Ben Ulrich
Cornelia von Fürstenberg
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.8
Rate
12
votes
6.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree