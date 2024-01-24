Menu
Lass Nicht Los

Lass Nicht Los 18+
Amir and Anouk are driving homewards after their first road trip together. High of their love they feel nothing can ruin their luck until they are being stopped by the police.
Country Germany
Runtime 13 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 24 January 2024
Production Hochschule für Fernsehen und Film München (HFF)
Lass Nicht Los, Nie odpuszczaj
Antonia Lindner
Hassan Kello
Flavia Lefevre
Felix Mann
Ben Ulrich
Cornelia von Fürstenberg
6.8
12 votes
6.8 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
