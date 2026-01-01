Menu
Poster of Memories of My Childhood
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Memories of My Childhood

Memories of My Childhood

Amintiri din copilarie 18+
Synopsis

Based on Ion Creanga's book, the story of a child from his childhood to his manhood.
Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 1965
World premiere 14 May 1964
Release date
14 May 1964 Romania
6 February 1967 USSR
Budget 3,700,000 ROL
Production Studioul Cinematografic Bucuresti
Also known as
Amintiri din copilarie, Memories of My Childhood, Erinnerungen an die Kindheit, Amintiri din copilărie, Gyermekkori emlékek, Recollections from Childhood, Secanja na detinjstvo, Sjecanja na djetinjstvo, Spomeni ot detstvoto, Spomini na otrostvo, Vospominaniya detstva, Vzpomínky na detství, Wspomnienia z dzieciństwa, Воспоминания детства, Спомени от детството
Director
Elisabeta Bostan
Cast
Ștefan Ciubotărașu
Ion Bocancea
Corina Constantinescu
Emanoil Petrut
Eliza Petrachescu
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
