Poster of The Ballad of Maddog Quinn
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Ballad of Maddog Quinn

The Ballad of Maddog Quinn

The Ballad of Maddog Quinn 18+
Synopsis

An unlikely outlaw wreaks hell across the dusty dystopia of The State on a wild quest to save what is held most dear, but things aren’t always what they seem on the desolate wasteland frontier.
Country New Zealand
Runtime 15 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 31 December 2022
Budget 100,000 NZD
Production Little Dragon Pictures
Also known as
The Ballad of Maddog Quinn
Director
Matt Inns
Cast
Maggie Pirie
Jed Brophy
John Bach
Ben Stewart
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
