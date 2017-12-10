Menu
Cell

Cell 18+
Synopsis

A Prisoner of war wakes up in a Nazi prison cell to discover he's the unwitting test subject in a cruel psychological experiment where all is not as it seems.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 9 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 10 December 2017
World premiere 10 December 2017
Budget 3,000 GBP
Production Robot Dinosaur, Shunk Films
Also known as
Cell
Director
Paul Holbrook
Cast
Laurence Saunders
Livvie May
Oliver Purches
Will Teller
James Neill
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Subject 377 Human's are predictable. Violence is as natural to them as breathing.
