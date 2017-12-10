Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Quotes
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Cell
Cell
Cell
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
Sci-Fi
Short
Synopsis
A Prisoner of war wakes up in a Nazi prison cell to discover he's the unwitting test subject in a cruel psychological experiment where all is not as it seems.
Expand
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
9 minutes
Production year
2017
Online premiere
10 December 2017
World premiere
10 December 2017
Budget
3,000 GBP
Production
Robot Dinosaur, Shunk Films
Also known as
Cell
Director
Paul Holbrook
Cast
Laurence Saunders
Livvie May
Oliver Purches
Will Teller
James Neill
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.7
Rate
10
votes
5.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Subject 377
Human's are predictable. Violence is as natural to them as breathing.
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree