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7.2
Kinoafisha
Films
New Air
7.2
New Air
, 2022
New Air
China / Sci-Fi, Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
7.2
Cast
Myryl Angeline Caccam
Daughter
Léa Le limantour
Daughter
Elizabeth Turner
Mother 04
Barbara Wang
AI Warning
Director
Li Lian
Writer
Li Lian
Composer
Siqi Zhang
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
China
Production year
2022
Production
Versatile Media
Also known as
New Air
More
Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Showtimes
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