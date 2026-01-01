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8.6
Kinoafisha
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The Human Future: A Case for Optimism
8.6
The Human Future: A Case for Optimism
, 2023
The Human Future: A Case for Optimism
USA / Documentary, Sci-Fi, Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
8.6
Cast
Will Crowley
Narration
Director
John D. Boswell
Writer
John D. Boswell
Composer
John D. Boswell
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
32 minutes
Production year
2023
Also known as
The Human Future: A Case for Optimism, Inimkonna helge tulevik
More
Film rating
8.6
Rate
10
votes
8.3
IMDb
Showtimes
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