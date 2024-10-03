Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Big Man
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Big Man

Big Man

Velký Pán 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

N/A
Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 3 October 2024
Release date
3 October 2024 Czechia
Budget €550,000
Worldwide Gross $20,942
Production Bedna Films
Also known as
Velký Pán
Director
Radek Beran
Cast
Miroslav Krobot
Pavel Liška
Barbora Poláková
Sasa Rasilov
Miroslav Táborský
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more