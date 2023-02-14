Menu
Synopsis

Blaming himself for the death of his wife, Gao Feng left the security industry and lived an ordinary life with his son. Six years later, due to the arrival of his former boss, Gao Feng has no choice but to return, to the old profession.
Country China
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 19 September 2024
World premiere 14 February 2023
Release date
14 February 2023 China
Also known as
Rapid Action, 极速保镖, 極速保鏢
Cast
Wang Hongxiang
Binglei Li
Ulrica Tang
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
