Queen Esmeralda hates men because they have always limited her freedom, so she does not want her two daughters to suffer the same fate. Therefore, when the ship in which they are traveling passes near an apparently deserted island, she invokes a portentous storm.
CountryDominican Republic / Spain
Runtime1 hour 47 minutes
Production year2023
Online premiere16 September 2024
World premiere27 September 2023
Release date
29 September 2023
Andorra
29 September 2023
Spain
7
Worldwide Gross$198,071
ProductionBahía Carey Films, La Ternura la Película, Movistar Plus+
Also known as
La ternura, The Tenderness, Uma Ilha Quase Deserta