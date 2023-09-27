Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Tenderness
Poster of The Tenderness
Рейтинги
5.4 IMDb Rating: 5.4
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Tenderness

The Tenderness

La ternura 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Queen Esmeralda hates men because they have always limited her freedom, so she does not want her two daughters to suffer the same fate. Therefore, when the ship in which they are traveling passes near an apparently deserted island, she invokes a portentous storm.
Country Dominican Republic / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 16 September 2024
World premiere 27 September 2023
Release date
29 September 2023 Andorra
29 September 2023 Spain 7
Worldwide Gross $198,071
Production Bahía Carey Films, La Ternura la Película, Movistar Plus+
Also known as
La ternura, The Tenderness, Uma Ilha Quase Deserta
Director
Vicente Villanueva
Cast
Emma Suárez
Emma Suárez
Gonzalo de Castro
Gonzalo de Castro
Alexandra Jiménez
Alexandra Jiménez
Fernando Guallar
Carlos Cuevas
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more