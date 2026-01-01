Menu
1 poster
Mach a Sebestová k tabuli!
Mach a Sebestová k tabuli!
Mach a Sebestová k tabuli!
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Animation
Comedy
Family
Synopsis
Edited full-length picture about the most famous Czech third-year pupils. It is composed from the original seven episodes of the series that became very popular among both children and adults. The seven episodes are joined by shor...
Expand
Country
Czechoslovakia
Runtime
1 hour 8 minutes
Production year
1985
World premiere
1 January 1985
Release date
1 January 1985
Czechoslovakia
Also known as
Mach a Sebestová k tabuli!, Nebulók
Director
Adolf Born
Jaroslav Doubrava
Cast
Petr Nározný
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating
7.7
Rate
10
votes
7.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
