Poster of Mach a Sebestová k tabuli!
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Mach a Sebestová k tabuli!

Mach a Sebestová k tabuli!

Mach a Sebestová k tabuli! 18+
Synopsis

Edited full-length picture about the most famous Czech third-year pupils. It is composed from the original seven episodes of the series that became very popular among both children and adults. The seven episodes are joined by shor...
Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 1 January 1985
Release date
1 January 1985 Czechoslovakia
Also known as
Mach a Sebestová k tabuli!, Nebulók
Director
Adolf Born
Jaroslav Doubrava
Cast
Petr Nározný
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
