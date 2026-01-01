Menu
Rocó en Noï
Rocó en Noï
Rocó en Noï
18+
Documentary
Short
Synopsis
Rocó and Noï have been dating for six months. When they hear in the middle of the summer holidays that Roco's parents are getting divorced, the girls want to prove that things can be done differently. But that doesn't go without a...
Country
Netherlands
Runtime
15 minutes
Production year
2023
Budget
€50,000
Production
De Coproducent
Also known as
Rocó en Noï
Director
Nadia Shah
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
